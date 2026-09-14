214 0
"STRIX" operators repelled attack by Russian drones in Kharkiv region and destroyed 10 "Molniya" UAVs. VIDEO
Operators of the ‘STRIX’ UAV system repelled yet another air attack by Russian forces in the Kharkiv region, destroying 10 enemy ‘Molniya’ UAVs during the raid.
According to Censor.NET, during combat sorties, drone operators intercepted Russian drones attempting to attack the Kharkiv region.
Thanks to the efforts of the Ukrainian military, the air attack was repelled, and the Russian "Molniya" UAVs were destroyed.
Footage of the combat operations was shared on social media by the operators of the "STRIX" UAV system.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password