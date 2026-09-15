Operation Vivaldi: Third Army Corps liberates 85 sq km in Donetsk region. VIDEO

During the first phase of Operation Vivaldi, Ukrainian defenders liberated 85 square kilometres of territory in northern Donetsk Oblast and created a bridgehead for a further counteroffensive.

This is stated in a statement by the Third Army Corps, Censor.NET reports.

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Ukrainian Armed Forces successes

The corps said the following localities were cleared of Russian occupiers:

Novoselivka;

Oleksandrivka;

Yarova;

the outskirts of Korovyi Yar.

"In total, 75 square kilometres of territory were liberated. Serednie was deoccupied. That is another 10 square kilometres. Together, this is larger than the area of Zhytomyr and almost the size of Chernihiv," the military said.

Watch more: Operators of NC13 strike UGV unit blow up dugout with occupiers inside using robot. VIDEO

How was the operation conducted?

The corps added that, to counter the Russian buildup behind Ukrainian positions, it had to establish a separate joint headquarters that coordinated the work of various units and special reconnaissance units at the tactical level.

In addition, Ukrainian drones severed Russian logistics in the Lyman direction in order to halt the Russian advance.

"It was so effective that the enemy was forced to move critical supply links ever deeper into its rear, escaping our strikes," the statement said.

See more: Zelenskyy met with Biletskyi, commander of Third Army Corps. PHOTO

Enemy losses

According to preliminary estimates by the Third Corps, about 12,000 drones, 800 units of specialised equipment, 250 artillery prime movers, 20 armoured vehicles, 120 artillery systems, five tanks, and five air defence systems were destroyed.

Ukrainian service members also reported that Russia lost more than 1,500 soldiers during the first phase of Operation Vivaldi.

"If all this scrap metal were gathered in one place, it would form a hill as high as a five-storey building. A man-made elevation the enemy piled up for itself," the corps added.

At the same time, the fighters continue to hold the defence in their area of responsibility. The Kharkiv-Sloviansk highway remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Watch more: Return to Donbas Arena: Third Army Corps attacks Russians in Donetsk and Luhansk. VIDEO

What is known about Operation Vivaldi and the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive in northern Donetsk Oblast