Operation ’Vivaldi’: Biletskyi spoke about Third Corps’ offensive and liberation of Seredne in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Andrii Biletskyi, commander of the the 3rd Army Corps, publicly confirmed for the first time that an offensive operation was underway in the north of Donetsk Oblast and revealed details of its first phase.

According to Censor.NET, the operation is called "Vivaldi" and has so far been conducted under a strict media blackout.

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Details

According to Biletskyi, the first phase was aimed at eliminating the infiltration of Russian troops and disrupting their logistics.

"Thanks to careful planning and the heroism of the soldiers of the Third Army Corps, a severe blow was dealt to the combat capability of the Russian Federation’s 20th and 25th Combined Arms Armies," he said.

According to the commander of the 3rd Army Corps, the search-and-strike operations by Ukrainian units resulted in the destruction of enemy infiltration pockets in the areas of Novoselivka, Oleksandrivka, Yarova, and on the outskirts of Korovyi Yar. The "defining" element of the first phase was the liberation of Seredne, which is now fully under the control of the Defense Forces.

Biletskyi also stated that as a result of the corps’ strikes, Russian troops relocated their fuel and lubricant supplies outside Ukraine—to the Voronezh region: the pipeline was dismantled and the storage facilities were moved.

Enemy casualties

According to the 3rd Army Corps, during the first phase of Operation "Vivaldi," the Russians lost approximately 1,500 troops, over 12,000 drones, as well as hundreds of armored vehicles, artillery systems, and other equipment.

"Open sources are currently claiming that the goal of our offensive operations is to reach Chornyi Zherebets. But the operation is called ‘Vivaldi.’ And as we know, Vivaldi has four seasons. So follow our official announcements and don’t rush to share spoilers," Biletskyi said.

He added that the military’s next steps require a media blackout, and premature disclosure of details could jeopardize the operation.

Read more: Ukraine’s Armed Forces have made gains in Oleksandrivka direction, enemy has lost at least 46 sq km – DeepState

The success of the operation was secured by fighters from the 60th Mechanised Brigade, the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade, the 3rd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion and the 25th Separate Anti-tank battalion of the Corps, in coordination with the 66th SMB, the 85th Tank Group of the 8th Special Operations Regiment, the ‘Artan’ special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, and the 10th Mobile Border Guard Detachment ‘DOZOR’.

Read more: "Our position is better now than it was in winter," - Biletskyi