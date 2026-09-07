Biletskyi recorded an address from the centre of Sviatohirsk and refuted Putin’s claims: "It’s lovely place. It’s best to wear bulletproof vest, but you can walk around here without any problems". VIDEO

The commander of the Third Army Corps, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, has refuted yet another false claim by the dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the alleged capture of Sviatohirsk by Russian troops.

According to Censor.NET, Biletskyi recorded a video message directly from the centre of the Ukrainian city – with the Holy Dormition Sviatohirsk Lavra in the background.

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The general called on the Russian Federation’s military and political leadership to stop spreading lies and demonstrated the actual situation on this section of the front line.

"I want to address the Russian military and military-political leadership. Take off your clown noses and colourful wigs. Don’t make fools of yourselves. The 60th Mechanised Brigade of the Third Army Corps is in full control of the city. In fact, it is our rear area," Biletskyi emphasised.

Thus, the Ukrainian military has once again exposed the Kremlin’s propaganda manoeuvres and confirmed that the Ukrainian Defence Forces have full control over Sviatohirsk.

Read more: More than 1,100 people remain under constant shelling in Sviatohirsk community, including 64 children – CMA

Read more: "Our position is better now than it was in winter," - Biletskyi