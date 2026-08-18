More than 1,100 people remain under constant shelling in Sviatohirsk community, including 64 children – CMA

A total of 1,154 people still live in the Sviatohirsk community in the Donetsk region, which Russian forces attack daily with aircraft and drones. Among them are 64 children, all of whom are in the Khrestyshche starosta district.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Volodymyr Rybalkin, head of the Sviatohirsk City Military Administration (CMA).

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People are being evacuated, but some return

During the first two weeks of August, 18 people, including two children, were evacuated from the community. Local authorities continue to urge residents to leave the dangerous area because of constant Russian attacks.

At the same time, some evacuees later return home. Rybalkin cited the example of a 53-year-old woman who left the community with the help of rescuers on 24 June but later returned.

She was injured during one of the subsequent Russian attacks.

The community authorities are once again urging residents not to risk their lives and to evacuate, particularly families with children.

Read more: More than 13,000 people evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in one month