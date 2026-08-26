Newly formed groupings of forces led by Prokopenko and Biletskyi will be fully synchronised with USF – Madyar
Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert (Madyar) Brovdi commented on the creation of two new groupings of forces in the Donetsk region, which will be led by Heroes of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko and Andrii Biletskyi.
The USF Commander wrote about this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
Madyar’s reaction
Madyar described the creation of the new groupings as an implementation of the "Smart War" concept — network-centric warfare with the shortest possible chain of interaction between reconnaissance and strike units, including the USF Grouping of Forces.
"Total synchronisation with the USF Grouping of Forces, the shortest Sensor-to-Shooter chain. Worms, grease your arseholes. We will stand. Moscow will fall," the commander wrote.
About the groupings
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine’s positions in the Donetsk region would be reinforced by two reconfigured groupings of forces commanded by Prokopenko and Biletskyi. That same day, the President presented Biletskyi with the Hero’s Gold Star.
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