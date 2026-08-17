Operation "Hell-2": "Azov" destroyed 67 fuel tanks and 4,221 tonnes of occupiers’ fuel in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Fighters of the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed facilities used to store and supply fuel to Russian forces in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region as part of Operation "Hell-2."

As reported by Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military tracked the movements and fuel storage locations of Russian units for a month before striking the identified facilities.

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The operation destroyed 67 fuel tanks containing a total of 4,221 tonnes of fuel.

Azov stressed that it does not strike civilian petrol stations or civilians, while the infrastructure of the Russian occupation forces remains a legitimate target.

Azov troops released footage showing the results of Operation "Hell-2."

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