Operators from the Apache Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Air Assault Forces’ 7th Rapid Response Corps devastated enemy logistics in the Luhansk region using strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, drone pilots carried out a series of precision strikes on Russian military support facilities near Lysychansk, destroying a power station, a petrol station, vehicles and the occupiers’ communications equipment.

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As a result of the strikes, Russian logistics suffered further losses. The destroyed facilities had been used by the enemy to supply units operating in this sector.

The unit noted that such strikes systematically weaken the occupation forces’ ability to supply their personnel and equipment, complicating preparations for further combat operations.

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