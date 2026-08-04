Ozon stops deliveries to Crimea, tells occupier: "Sevastopol is not part of Russian Federation". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a resident of occupied Sevastopol whining about the "injustice" after the Ozon marketplace stopped accepting orders for delivery to the city and the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

Amid attacks on Wildberries warehouses, another Russian marketplace, Ozon, removed Sevastopol and Crimea from the list of regions where delivery is available, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the Russian woman, she had been able to place orders without any problems just a day earlier. Today, however, customer support told her that Sevastopol was not part of the Russian Federation and that delivery there was therefore unavailable.

"Just yesterday, Ozon was delivering its products to Crimea and Sevastopol, but today it turns out that Sevastopol is not part of the Russian Federation," the occupier complains in the video.

Following the marketplace’s response, the Russian woman could only vent her outrage over yet another "surprise" for residents of the occupied peninsula.

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