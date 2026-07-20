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News Photo Situation at front Corps system in AFU
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Zelenskyy met with Biletskyi, commander of Third Army Corps. PHOTO

On 20 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the commander of the Third Army Corps, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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What did they discuss?

"A meeting with Andrii Biletskyi. As always, the briefing on the situation in the sector was thorough. I also appreciate the overall view of Ukraine’s prospects on the front line and the strategy for action," the president wrote.

See more: Zelenskyy meets with Drapatyi again. PHOTOS

Zelenskyy and Biletskyy met again – details of the conversation

Other meetings

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9409) Biletskyi Andrii (60) Third Army Corps (92)
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