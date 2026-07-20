Zelenskyy met with Biletskyi, commander of Third Army Corps. PHOTO
On 20 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the commander of the Third Army Corps, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi.
The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
What did they discuss?
"A meeting with Andrii Biletskyi. As always, the briefing on the situation in the sector was thorough. I also appreciate the overall view of Ukraine’s prospects on the front line and the strategy for action," the president wrote.
Other meetings
- As a reminder, last week President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Biletskyi. They also discussed the situation on the front line.
- Earlier, the General Staff emphasised that media reports regarding Syrskyi’s dismissal were untrue, and that he and Hnatov were continuing to carry out their duties.
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