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News Shelling of the Kyiv region
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17 facilities damaged in 5 districts of the Kyiv region: man injured (updated)

The effects of the strikes on the Kyiv region are being documented in five districts

Over the past 24 hours and since this morning, five districts in the Kyiv region have come under attack by Russia.

This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences

As a result of the attack by strike UAVs, 17 facilities were damaged.

"Damage was reported in the Bila Tserkva, Boryspil, Brovary, Bucha, and Obukhiv districts.

Eight private homes, five vehicles, a municipal facility, a hangar, and a production facility were damaged," the statement said.

There were no casualties as a result of the Russian strikes.

All necessary emergency services are on the scene. Specialists are addressing the aftermath of the attack and assisting people.

It later emerged that a private home, a tractor, and a car were damaged as a result of the morning attack in the Obukhiv district.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the car suffered a concussion from the blast wave.

Read more: Russian forces struck public bus in Dnipropetrovsk region: 5 dead and 7 injured. PHOTO

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Kyiv region (1160) shoot out (18860) Bilotserkivskyy district (35) Boryspilskyy district (73) Brovarskyy district (78) Buchanskyy district (150) Obukhivskyy district (41)
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