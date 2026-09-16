Russian forces struck public bus in Dnipropetrovsk region: 5 dead and 7 injured. PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked a public bus in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Five people were killed.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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The invaders struck the bus with a drone in the Nikopol district.

"Five people were killed at the scene. Seven injured are currently under medical supervision. They are being provided with all necessary assistance," said the head of the regional military administration.

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