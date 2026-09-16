Russia struck energy infrastructure in Poltava region. Industrial facility was hit
Russian occupiers attacked the Poltava region with drones.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Diakivnych, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"In the Poltava district, a UAV struck an industrial facility. Energy infrastructure was also targeted," the statement said.
There were no casualties as a result of the enemy attacks.
What happened before that?
- It is reported that the occupiers attacked Kyiv with drones, resulting in a fire at a warehouse complex. One person was injured.
- The "Kyiv–Mykolaiv" train was also hit.
- According to the Air Force, Russia launched 80 UAVs at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 63 targets.
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