Russia struck energy infrastructure in Poltava region. Industrial facility was hit

Russian occupiers attacked the Poltava region with drones.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Diakivnych, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"In the Poltava district, a UAV struck an industrial facility. Energy infrastructure was also targeted," the statement said.

There were no casualties as a result of the enemy attacks.

See more: Occupiers attacked factory in Poltava region: fire broke out. PHOTOS

What happened before that?