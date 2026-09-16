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News Russian attack on Poltava region
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Russia struck energy infrastructure in Poltava region. Industrial facility was hit

Russian forces attacked Poltava region’s energy infrastructure: what is known?

Russian occupiers attacked the Poltava region with drones.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Diakivnych, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"In the Poltava district, a UAV struck an industrial facility. Energy infrastructure was also targeted," the statement said.

There were no casualties as a result of the enemy attacks.

See more: Occupiers attacked factory in Poltava region: fire broke out. PHOTOS

What happened before that?

  • It is reported that the occupiers attacked Kyiv with drones, resulting in a fire at a warehouse complex. One person was injured.
  • The "Kyiv–Mykolaiv" train was also hit.
  • According to the Air Force, Russia launched 80 UAVs at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 63 targets.

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shoot out (18860) Poltava region (393) Poltavskyy district (87)
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