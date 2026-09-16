Consumers in six regions left without power due to Russian shelling – Ministry of Energy

Due to Russian shelling, as of the morning of September 16, some consumers in six regions of Ukraine remained without electricity. At the same time, no power supply restriction schedules are currently expected to be imposed.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The attacks by the Russian Federation caused power outages in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Cherkasy regions.

Emergency repair crews are working to restore power supply. The timing of repairs depends on the local security situation.

The Ministry of Energy stressed that power supply restriction schedules will not be applied on September 16. Ukrainians were urged to use electricity rationally and, where possible, use high-power electrical appliances between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Consumers are also advised to follow updates on power supply via the official resources of local electricity distribution system operators.

Read more: Russian forces have struck infrastructure facility in Poltava region: warehouse is on fire