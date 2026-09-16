Russian forces have struck infrastructure facility in Poltava region: warehouse is on fire

Russian occupiers attacked the Poltava district, resulting in a fire breaking out on the premises of an infrastructure facility.

This was stated by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Diakivnych, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The fire has engulfed a warehouse building. As far as is known, there are no injuries.



Due to the fire, there may be temporary air pollution from combustion products in the surrounding areas. Residents are advised to keep their windows closed and limit their time outdoors," the statement reads.

The Regional Military Administration emphasised that there is no immediate threat to the lives and health of residents in the surrounding villages. The situation is under the control of the emergency services.

What led up to it?

Earlier, Russian occupiers attacked one of the industrial sites and energy infrastructure in the Poltava district.

See more: Occupiers attacked factory in Poltava region: fire broke out. PHOTOS