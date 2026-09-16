Strikes on Russian territory will continue; the days of diplomatic romanticism are over, - Budanov

The Head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Budanov, has stated that Ukraine will continue to carry out strikes against Russian military targets.

He made this statement during an online discussion with Ukrainian students studying at universities in the UK, according to Censor.NET.

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"There were many questions about the front line and Russian attacks on the rear. Strikes on enemy territory will continue; we are aware of all their military facilities, bases and launch sites. We will target them by every means possible. As for the worst-case scenario – it is not the front line, but internal destabilisation and the loss of statehood. We have no right to allow this to happen," emphasised the Head of the Presidential Office.

Budanov noted that "the days of diplomatic romanticism are over".

"No one wants to deal with failed states, however tragic or glorious their history may be. The world respects strength. Therefore, our choice is simple: to focus on our own strengths and become stronger," he concluded.

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