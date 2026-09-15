Putin moves Valdai Club forum to Moscow over fears of Ukrainian drones – FT

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has moved the annual Russian Valdai Discussion Club forum from Sochi to the Moscow region over fears of Ukrainian drones.

The Financial Times reports, citing four informed sources, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

According to two of the publication’s sources, the venue change was initiated by Putin’s security service.

The forum was last held in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October 2025. The FT notes that this was also Putin’s last visit to Sochi. About 120 people invited to the Valdai forum have now received notices of the venue change. The meeting is scheduled for September 28–October 1.

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Putin’s fears

The publication’s sources said the venue was changed due to security concerns, including the drone threat. Throughout the summer, Ukraine struck oil refineries near Sochi and other Black Sea resorts.

Putin has not yet officially announced whether he will take part in this year’s club meeting. However, he traditionally attends the forum on its final day.

The Valdai Club discussion forum was founded in 2004 to promote the Kremlin’s interests and ideology abroad. It brings together Russian leaders as well as foreign journalists, political scientists, and experts. This time, it will convene about 120 representatives from 40 countries.

The event’s website states that this year’s participants will include representatives of Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, India, Iran, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

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