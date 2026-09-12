FPV drone production facilities, UAV depots and "Pantsir-S2" system near Taganrog have been hit, - SSU

On the night of 12 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, in conjunction with the Defence Forces, carried out an operation in the Taganrog area of the Rostov Oblast in the Russian Federation, during which it struck a number of key Russian military targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What was targeted?

As noted, drones from the SSU’s ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Centre successfully struck:

▪️ Two UAV storage depots;

▪️ An FPV drone production facility;

▪️ A ‘Pantsir-S2’ anti-aircraft missile and gun system;

▪️ A fuel and lubricants storage tank;

▪️ A P-18 ‘Terek’ radar station.

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Fires have been reported at all the targeted sites.

"The destruction of production and storage facilities for UAVs and FPV drones reduces the Russian forces’ ability to use them against Ukraine. This is a direct response to Russia’s massive attacks, during which the enemy launches strike drones to terrorise and target our country’s civilian infrastructure," the SSU emphasises.

What led up to this?