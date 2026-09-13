Oil refinery is on fire in Sloviansk-on-Kuban following attack. VIDEO&PHOTOS
An oil refinery is on fire in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, following a night-time attack.
This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing an OSINT analysis by ASTRA.
Initial details
Videos circulating online show a glow rising above the oil refinery. No official reports have been made regarding damage to the refinery.
The refinery in Sloviansk was last attacked in June, when a fire also broke out there.
No further information regarding the attack on the Russian oil refinery is currently available.
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