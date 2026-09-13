ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12739 visitors online
News Drone attack on Russian regions UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia
3 927 15

Oil refinery is on fire in Sloviansk-on-Kuban following attack. VIDEO&PHOTOS

An oil refinery is on fire in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, following a night-time attack.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing an OSINT analysis by ASTRA.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Initial details

Videos circulating online show a glow rising above the oil refinery. No official reports have been made regarding damage to the refinery.

Watch more: Two chemical plants in Russia, target in Black Sea and facilities in Taganrog have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The refinery in Sloviansk was last attacked in June, when a fire also broke out there.

No further information regarding the attack on the Russian oil refinery is currently available.

Sloviansk oil refinery'янськ-на-Кубані
Sloviansk oil refinery'янськ-на-Кубані
Sloviansk oil refinery'янськ-на-Кубані

Author: 

Oil refineries (484) Strikes on RF (1024) Krasnodar Krai (108)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 