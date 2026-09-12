Two chemical plants in Russia, target in Black Sea and facilities in Taganrog have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have struck two chemical plants in the Perm and Samara regions of the Russian Federation, a target in the Black Sea, and a number of military facilities in Taganrog.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Read more: Qyestion of Putin’s trip to G20 summit in Miami has not yet been discussed, - Ushakov

According to him, our long-range strikes are making the war a tangible reality for the aggressor every day.

Over the past 24 hours, two Russian chemical plants in the Perm and Samara regions have been struck. A target in the Black Sea has also been hit. In Taganrog, SSU forces struck a facility producing FPV drones and UAV storage depots, a tank containing petroleum products, a radar station, and a ‘Pantsir-S2’ system. "Thank you to the soldiers for their accuracy," said the Head of State.

Zelenskyy also emphasised that there is confirmation of the precise work carried out by our troops this week.

"In particular, a Su-33 aircraft and two Mi-8 helicopters were destroyed in the Krasnodar and Rostov regions. An oil facility was struck in Perm. I am grateful to everyone who is giving the Russians a fitting response to all their terrorist attacks on our people. The war must be brought back home. This is important," he added.

What led up to this?