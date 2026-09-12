Qyestion of Putin’s trip to G20 summit in Miami has not yet been discussed, - Ushakov

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not yet decided whether he will attend the G20 summit.

This was stated by Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Kremlin chief, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media reports.

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Will Putin attend the summit?

According to him, the possibility of Putin travelling to the G20 summit in Miami has not yet been discussed.

"Work is proceeding at expert level; our specialists are constantly working on the documents for the forthcoming summit, so everything is proceeding as usual. As for the possibility of Putin travelling there, this issue has not even been discussed yet," assured Ushakov.

He also confirmed that contacts between the Russian and US authorities were continuing.

According to him, the parties are demonstrating a "friendly and constructive attitude" during the negotiations.

Read more: Ukrainians will not be left without food; way must be found to achieve "energy truce" – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy is ready for the meeting

It is worth noting that Ushakov’s remarks came against the backdrop of a public address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Kremlin leader.

Indeed, the Ukrainian leader expressed his willingness to hold direct talks with Putin during the G20 leaders’ summit in December 2026.

What is known about the summit?

The G20 Summit in Miami will take place on 14–15 December. At present, according to information on the summit’s official website, Ukraine is not among the non-G20 countries invited to participate in the event.