A compilation of combat operations carried out by the operators of attack drones from the 475th Separate Assault Regiment ‘Code 9.2’ has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers used ‘Darts’ aircraft-type kamikaze drones to deliver a devastating strike against the enemy’s positions, equipment and personnel.

In just one day of intensive strikes, the regiment’s aerial reconnaissance officers and pilots destroyed 60 pieces of enemy equipment.

Footage released shows Ukrainian drones making pinpoint strikes on armoured vehicles and motorised transport.

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