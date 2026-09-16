Operators of anti-aircraft drones from 11th Brigade of NGU destroyed 137 enemy UAVs in three days. VIDEO

The crews of the unmanned aerial vehicle systems of the 11th Mykhailo Hrushevskyi Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard are demonstrating exceptional effectiveness in air defence and in the destruction of enemy aerial reconnaissance and strike assets.

According to Censor.NET, in the last three days alone, the National Guard have taken out 137 enemy drones of various types.

The National Guard recorded all instances of enemy aerial targets being neutralised using cameras mounted directly on FPV drones and specialised interceptor drones.

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Over three days of intense combat operations, the following were destroyed or damaged:

71 "Shahed"/"Gerbera"-type strike and decoy UAVs;

41 ‘Molniya’-type loitering munitions;

24 copter-type drones (reconnaissance and target-acquisition drones).

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Read more: Defence forces have struck Russian UAV launch site and electronic warfare assets, - General Staff