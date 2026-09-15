SAMOSUD drone operators of 11th NGU Brigade destroy 40 Russian UAVs in one day by remotely piloting STING interceptors. VIDEO
Drone Industry
Drone operators from the SAMOSUD unit of the 11th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) destroyed 40 Russian UAVs in one day.
Censor.NET reports that, during the enemy attack, the fighters used STING interceptor drones equipped with the Hornet Vision CTRL system from Wild Hornets.
As a result, all enemy aerial targets were destroyed by remotely piloting STING interceptors.
Wild Hornets has shared footage of the targets being shot down on its Telegram channel.
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