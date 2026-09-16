Putin could be ’removed’ by his own people, just like Hitler, if war against Ukraine were to end, - Johnson

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested that Vladimir Putin may face a threat from within his own inner circle if he decides to end the war against Ukraine. According to the British politician, the Russian leader finds himself in a situation where the consequences of the war make it difficult for him to simply declare it over.

Johnson stated this in an interview with ‘Channel 24’, according to Censor.NET.

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As the former British Prime Minister noted, he hopes that over the next one or two years, Putin will realise that it is impossible to conquer Ukraine and will bring the war to an end.

"I hope that sometime next year, or perhaps in a year’s time, Putin will acknowledge the truth: he will never conquer this country. And he will stop. He needs to stop," said Johnson.

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At the same time, this is Johnson’s own assessment, rather than a forecast backed up by independent data. He suggested that Russia would continue to attack Ukraine until hostilities cease, particularly throughout the coming winter.

Speaking about the possible consequences of the war’s end for Putin personally, Johnson stated that he could face a threat from within his own inner circle.

"We always say: well, Putin will be killed, just like Hitler. Or, you know, if he stops, he’ll be killed. He’s killed one and a half million Russians. He’ll simply be killed," said the former prime minister.

The figure of 1.5 million cited by Johnson is his own statement in this interview.

According to his theory, Putin may attempt to present the end of the war to the Russian public as the achievement of his objectives, by announcing the supposed return of ‘historic territories’, after which he would step down from power.