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One person killed in Russian attack on Odesa, garages and cars damaged

Odesa

On the afternoon of September 16, an enemy attack on Odesa damaged private garages and passenger cars. According to preliminary information, one person was killed.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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  • The attack damaged private garages and passenger cars.
  • According to preliminary information, one person was killed.
  • All relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being eliminated.

Watch more: Russian strike on high-rise in Odesa destroyed flat of Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska: "Direct hit by ’Kalibr’ missile". VIDEO

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Odesa (1275) Odesa region (1272) Odesa district (450)
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