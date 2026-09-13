Russian strike on high-rise in Odesa destroyed flat of Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska: "Direct hit by ’Kalibr’ missile". VIDEO

Yesterday’s Russian strike on a high-rise block in Odesa destroyed the flat of 26-year-old tennis player Dayana Yastremska.

She reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Details from Yastremska

"That night… That flat belonged to OUR FAMILY. This is what the ‘Russian world’ looks like. A direct hit by a ‘Kalibr’ missile," she wrote.

See more: Missile strike on high-rise block in Odesa: death toll rises to two, emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS

It is known that on 12 September, a high-rise residential block was damaged as a result of a night-time attack by the Russian Federation on Odesa. The upper floors of the building were completely destroyed by the strike.

Earlier, Dayana Yastremska said that the building where her grandmother lives was damaged as a result of an attack on New Year’s Eve 2024.

What led up to it