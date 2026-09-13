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Russian strike on high-rise in Odesa destroyed flat of Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska: "Direct hit by ’Kalibr’ missile". VIDEO
Yesterday’s Russian strike on a high-rise block in Odesa destroyed the flat of 26-year-old tennis player Dayana Yastremska.
She reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
Details from Yastremska
"That night… That flat belonged to OUR FAMILY. This is what the ‘Russian world’ looks like. A direct hit by a ‘Kalibr’ missile," she wrote.
It is known that on 12 September, a high-rise residential block was damaged as a result of a night-time attack by the Russian Federation on Odesa. The upper floors of the building were completely destroyed by the strike.
Earlier, Dayana Yastremska said that the building where her grandmother lives was damaged as a result of an attack on New Year’s Eve 2024.
What led up to it
- As a reminder, in the early hours of 12 September, the enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa. A multi-storey residential block was damaged as a result of the attack. Twenty-eight people were reported injured, including two children: a five-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy.
- It later emerged that a body had been found whilst clearing the rubble of the damaged high-rise block.
- As of the morning of 13 September, the death toll had risen to two, and the emergency rescue operations had been completed.
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