Poland is stepping up security at border crossing points with Ukraine and has deployed troops there. The decision was taken in the wake of the latest Russian attacks, which Warsaw regards as a threat to the security of the whole of Europe.

This was announced by Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, the Polish military will assist the Border Guard Service, and the infrastructure at the border will be further reinforced.

"Recent events have shown that Russia’s actions pose a threat to the security of the whole of Europe. In accordance with our government’s decision, measures are being taken, amongst other things, to strengthen the infrastructure used by the Border Guard Service," said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

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Servicemen from the 18th Engineer Regiment are already carrying out work to reinforce border crossing points and the surrounding infrastructure on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

The 4th Engineer Regiment has also been deployed to assist with the work. The soldiers are setting up observation and guard posts near the Dorohusk–Yagodin, Medyka–Shehyni and Korchova–Krakivets border crossing points. The existence of these border crossing points is confirmed by official data from the Polish Border Guard.

In July 2026, Poland also established a Border Defence Component within its Armed Forces. Its tasks include border protection, cooperation with the Border Guard Service and the management of border defence infrastructure.