Drone found in Poland had no warhead, - Kosiniak-Kamysz

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Vladislav Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that the drone found on the Baltic Sea coast may be a new model of the Russian Gerbera drone.

Censor.NET reports this, citing RMF24.

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Polish experts are examining the drone that was found

The drone was found on a beach in Rusinowo, near Jarosławiec in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship. The drone is in good technical condition. This will allow Polish experts to study its design and the technological solutions used in detail.

According to Kosinyak-Kamysh, a growing body of evidence suggests that the unmanned aerial vehicle may be a new model of the Russian "Gerbera" drone.

See also: The Kremlin threatened to destroy Poland "in 2–3 days" following Sikorski's statement about Russia

Poland's Minister of National Defense also noted that the device may be more advanced than the drones that Polish agencies had previously tested.

Tests conducted by chemists found no evidence of a radiological, chemical, or biological threat. Experts are currently examining the drone for explosive and pyrotechnic substances.

According to preliminary data, the drone was not equipped with any weapons. However, it may have contained a small amount of explosive material for self-destruction in the event of a threat of capture.

See also: Poland and Romania scrambled fighter jets in response to Russian drones over western Ukraine

No final conclusions have been reached in Poland yet

Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that there are currently no indications that the drone was deliberately directed toward Poland.

"Final conclusions regarding its type, origin, purpose, and the circumstances under which it ended up on the Polish coast will be possible to draw once the investigations are complete," the minister said.

The drone was secured after it was discovered, and an investigation into it began.

It was previously reported that the Polish government had decided to step up security at border crossings with Ukraine due to the threat from Russia.