Four people were injured as result of Russian strike on centre of Kropyvnytskyi
Today, 16 September, Russian troops launched an attack on the centre of Kropyvnytskyi in the Kirovohrad region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by Andriy Raikovych, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that four people are known to have been injured at this stage. Three of them are receiving treatment in hospitals. One woman refused to be admitted to hospital.
Several private homes, a nursery and a car were damaged.
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