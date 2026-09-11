Three people were injured as result of Russian strike on farm in Kirovohrad region. PHOTOS
Today, 11 September, Russian forces launched a drone strike on the Oleksandriia district in the Kirovohrad region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that a farm was damaged as a result of the enemy drone attack.
Unfortunately, three people have been injured. Two of them have been taken to hospital, whilst one refused hospitalisation.
In addition, vehicles and dry grass caught fire on the farm’s premises. The fire was quickly brought under control.
Consequences of the attack
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password