Three people were injured as result of Russian strike on farm in Kirovohrad region. PHOTOS

Today, 11 September, Russian forces launched a drone strike on the Oleksandriia district in the Kirovohrad region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

It is reported that a farm was damaged as a result of the enemy drone attack.

Unfortunately, three people have been injured. Two of them have been taken to hospital, whilst one refused hospitalisation.

In addition, vehicles and dry grass caught fire on the farm’s premises. The fire was quickly brought under control.

See more: Russia attacked Kropyvnytskyi and Zaporizhzhia: one person injured, fires broke out. PHOTO

Consequences of the attack





Read more: Russian UAV hits apartment building in Kropyvnytskyi: one person injured



