Putin’s winter meat grinder: Is all lost or not? / Will there be energy ceasefire? / Uncensored. LIVE STREAM

Journalist and serviceman Bohdan Butkevych discusses the main events of recent days.

In today’s stream:

Is an energy ceasefire likely, and on what terms is Ukraine prepared to stop strikes on infrastructure?

How real is the threat of a terrible winter, which is being discussed increasingly often? Or is this another wave of panic?

The episode also examines the actions of the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi. Does Ukraine finally have a chance to carry out deep reforms in the army while active fighting continues?

Watch the discussion live on the Uncensored programme on Censor.NET’s YouTube channel.

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Watch more: What is happening near Lyman: Have Ukraine’s Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive? / Shyrshyn case: Is it over? / Uncensored. VIDEO