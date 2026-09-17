Russia attacked Kyiv: 16 people injured, including two children (updated)

On the night of 17 September, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Twelve people were injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack, including two children aged 10 and 12.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.

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According to preliminary information, debris fell at several locations in the Dniprovskyi district. An office building and residential blocks were damaged. Debris also fell on the grounds of some warehouses and near a petrol station.

In the Svyatoshynskyi district, a non-residential building was hit.

Subsequently, further damage was reported in the Dnipro district. In particular, the glazing and façade of a three-storey office building were damaged. Windows were smashed in several residential buildings.

In the Solomyanskyi district, according to preliminary reports, a warehouse building was destroyed. No fires were reported at the scene.

Water pressure also temporarily dropped in the capital on the left bank, as well as in the Solomyanskyi, Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Experts were working to restore the water supply.

Casualties

As of 04:39, 12 people are known to have been injured in Kyiv. Among them are two children, aged 10 and 12. Nine of the injured have been hospitalised.

Emergency services are continuing to work at the scenes, and details regarding the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

"As of 8 a.m., there are 16 known victims, including a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy," the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office reported.

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