1 723 0
Higher education institution building damaged in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district: fire breaks out. PHOTOS
A building belonging to a higher education institution in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district was damaged in a Russian attack.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Facade and windows of Kyiv educational institution damaged
The facade and windows of the four-story building were damaged. A small fire broke out across an area of five square meters. Rescuers extinguished it.
"There were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the enemy attack," the State Emergency Service said.
Earlier reports said that a warehouse belonging to the Olena Zelenska Foundation in Kyiv had been completely destroyed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password