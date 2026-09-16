Higher education institution building damaged in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district: fire breaks out. PHOTOS

A building belonging to a higher education institution in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district was damaged in a Russian attack.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Facade and windows of Kyiv educational institution damaged

The facade and windows of the four-story building were damaged. A small fire broke out across an area of five square meters. Rescuers extinguished it.

"There were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the enemy attack," the State Emergency Service said.

Earlier reports said that a warehouse belonging to the Olena Zelenska Foundation in Kyiv had been completely destroyed.

Read more: Russia attacked Kyiv with drones: warehouses are on fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district, there is one injured (updated)