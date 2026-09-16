Burned to ground: Russia destroyed Olena Zelenska Foundation’s warehouse in Kyiv with drones. PHOTOS

On the morning of Wednesday, September 16, a Russian attack completely destroyed a warehouse belonging to the Olena Zelenska Foundation in Kyiv. The warehouse burned down completely.

The foundation reported this on its Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

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Humanitarian aid lost

"The warehouse held humanitarian aid that the Foundation had purchased and received from partners for delivery to children, families and institutions in various regions of Ukraine according to their needs," the statement said.

The destroyed supplies included generators, household appliances, laptops, tablets, e-readers, medical equipment and much more. No one was injured in the attack.

Photo: Facebook/Olena Zelenska Foundation

Photo: Facebook/Olena Zelenska Foundation

"All this aid had a specific purpose: to support children’s education and the work of educational institutions and hospitals, and to help families in various regions of Ukraine," the foundation said.

Photo: Facebook/Olena Zelenska Foundation

Photo: Facebook/Olena Zelenska Foundation

Delivery delays and changes to logistics

The foundation added that the destruction of the warehouse could delay the delivery of some aid. It is already reorganizing its logistics to "provide the necessary aid to its intended recipients as quickly as possible."

Photo: Facebook/Olena Zelenska Foundation

Photo: Facebook/Olena Zelenska Foundation

The Russian attack on Kyiv on the morning of September 16 also destroyed a warehouse containing props belonging to the Kvartal 95 studio.

Read more: UAV hits on office buildings recorded in two Kyiv districts (updated)