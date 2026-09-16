Burned to ground: Russia destroyed Olena Zelenska Foundation’s warehouse in Kyiv with drones. PHOTOS
On the morning of Wednesday, September 16, a Russian attack completely destroyed a warehouse belonging to the Olena Zelenska Foundation in Kyiv. The warehouse burned down completely.
The foundation reported this on its Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.
Humanitarian aid lost
"The warehouse held humanitarian aid that the Foundation had purchased and received from partners for delivery to children, families and institutions in various regions of Ukraine according to their needs," the statement said.
The destroyed supplies included generators, household appliances, laptops, tablets, e-readers, medical equipment and much more. No one was injured in the attack.
"All this aid had a specific purpose: to support children’s education and the work of educational institutions and hospitals, and to help families in various regions of Ukraine," the foundation said.
Delivery delays and changes to logistics
The foundation added that the destruction of the warehouse could delay the delivery of some aid. It is already reorganizing its logistics to "provide the necessary aid to its intended recipients as quickly as possible."
The Russian attack on Kyiv on the morning of September 16 also destroyed a warehouse containing props belonging to the Kvartal 95 studio.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password