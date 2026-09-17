Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,513,490 personnel (+1,960 over the past day), 12,346 tanks, 49,863 artillery systems, and 25,345 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,513,490 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to September 16, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel—approximately 1,513,490 (+1,960) (wounded and killed)
- tanks – 12,346 (+1) units
- armored combat vehicles – 25,345 (+6) units
- artillery systems – 49,863 (+43) units
- MLRS – 2,139 (+7) cases.
- Air defense systems – 1,645 (+3) units
- aircraft – 442 (+0) units
- helicopters – 356 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 2,644 (+14) units
- Operational-tactical UAVs – 520,508 (+1,439) units
- cruise missiles – 5,111 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 150,018 (+461) units
- specialized equipment – 4,697 (+5) units
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