Ukrainian MiG-29 pilots strike building housing ruscists. VIDEO
Ukrainian aircraft struck a location where Russian troops were stationed.
MiG-29 fighter pilots carried out an airstrike on a building housing Russian military personnel, Censor.NET reports.
The building was destroyed by a direct hit, along with the occupiers inside.
One of the pilots posted footage of the Ukrainian aircraft’s combat sortie on his Telegram channel.
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