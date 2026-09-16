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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Air operations of AFU
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Ukrainian MiG-29 pilots strike building housing ruscists. VIDEO

Ukrainian aircraft struck a location where Russian troops were stationed.

MiG-29 fighter pilots carried out an airstrike on a building housing Russian military personnel, Censor.NET reports.

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The building was destroyed by a direct hit, along with the occupiers inside.

One of the pilots posted footage of the Ukrainian aircraft’s combat sortie on his Telegram channel.

Watch more: Fighters of 210th Regiment jointly with adjacent units destroy ruscists’ mortar position. VIDEO

Watch more: MiG-29 pilots destroy enemy fuel depot with occupiers inside. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12507) elimination (8002) Air forces (2240) fighter jet (172)
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