MiG-29 pilots destroy enemy fuel depot with occupiers inside. VIDEO
Crews of MiG-29 fighters struck a Russian military position and a fuel and lubricants depot.
As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian pilots accurately struck a building where the occupiers had stored fuel to supply their logistics.
The strike destroyed the depot along with Russian military personnel at the position.
One of the Ukrainian pilots shared footage of the combat operation on his Telegram channel "Soniashnyk"
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