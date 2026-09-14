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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Air operations of AFU
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MiG-29 pilots destroy enemy fuel depot with occupiers inside. VIDEO

Crews of MiG-29 fighters struck a Russian military position and a fuel and lubricants depot.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian pilots accurately struck a building where the occupiers had stored fuel to supply their logistics.

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The strike destroyed the depot along with Russian military personnel at the position.

One of the Ukrainian pilots shared footage of the combat operation on his Telegram channel "Soniashnyk"

Watch more: FPV drone from "Roniny" unit destroyed passenger car carrying ammunition for "Grad" MLRS in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian drone strikes cab of Russian lorry in occupied territories: "Oh, it’s flying, it’s flying, Vanya!". VIDEO

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Russian Army (12488) elimination (7982) Air forces (2231) fighter jet (166)
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