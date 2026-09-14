MiG-29 pilots destroy enemy fuel depot with occupiers inside. VIDEO

Crews of MiG-29 fighters struck a Russian military position and a fuel and lubricants depot.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian pilots accurately struck a building where the occupiers had stored fuel to supply their logistics.

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The strike destroyed the depot along with Russian military personnel at the position.

One of the Ukrainian pilots shared footage of the combat operation on his Telegram channel "Soniashnyk"

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