Ukrainian drone strikes cab of Russian lorry in occupied territories: "Oh, it’s flying, it’s flying, Vanya!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian drone delivering a precision strike against the Russian occupiers’ military logistics.

According to Censor.NET, the events took place on a road in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

The footage was captured by a dashcam on a civilian or military vehicle travelling directly behind an enemy lorry.

The footage clearly shows the moment a Ukrainian FPV drone rapidly approaches, strikes the cab of the Russian vehicle directly, and a powerful explosion follows. As a result of the drone’s warhead detonating, the lorry’s cab sustained critical damage.

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