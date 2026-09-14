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News Video Strikes on Russian logistics
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Ukrainian drone strikes cab of Russian lorry in occupied territories: "Oh, it’s flying, it’s flying, Vanya!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian drone delivering a precision strike against the Russian occupiers’ military logistics.

According to Censor.NET, the events took place on a road in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

The footage was captured by a dashcam on a civilian or military vehicle travelling directly behind an enemy lorry.

The footage clearly shows the moment a Ukrainian FPV drone rapidly approaches, strikes the cab of the Russian vehicle directly, and a powerful explosion follows. As a result of the drone’s warhead detonating, the lorry’s cab sustained critical damage.

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Watch more: Su-27 pilots destroyed occupiers’ logistics route in Zaporizhzhia sector with aerial bomb. VIDEO

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cargo (32) occupation (2121) cargo transportation (33) elimination (7982) logistics (151) drones (5292)
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