Body of driver from Voronezh hangs from truck cab after drone attack on road through occupied territories: "Driver’s goner. Yeah, he’s f#cked". VIDEO 18+
Footage published online shows the aftermath of a drone attack on a truck with Russian license plates that was carrying cargo for the occupying forces.
As Censor.NET reports, the incident occurred on a road through temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.
The video, recorded by eyewitnesses in another vehicle, shows a truck with license plates bearing Russian region code 136 (Voronezh region), whose cab was hit. The Russian driver was killed, and his body was left hanging from the truck’s cab after the explosion.
"The drone flew over me and f#cking nailed the guy!.. The driver’s a goner. Yeah, he’s f#cked," one of the Russian drivers who witnessed the strike says off camera.
The video once again clearly demonstrates that using civilian vehicles with Russian registration to supply the occupying forces in seized Ukrainian territories poses a deadly danger to the invaders and their accomplices.
Warning! Not recommended for sensitive viewers! Warning! Strong language!
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