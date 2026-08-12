Wildberries warehouse in Voronezh Region of Russian Federation following drone attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces on 11 August. SATELLITE IMAGES

As a result of the drone attack on 11 August on a warehouse belonging to the Russian e-commerce platform Wildberries in the Voronezh Region of the Russian Federation, around 70,000 square metres of floor space were destroyed by fire.

This was reported by Radio Svoboda’s Russian service, according to Censor.NET.

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The aftermath of the strike

Satellite images show the extensive damage caused by the strike on 11 August. The fire that broke out after the drone struck engulfed a significant part of the logistics complex.

Despite the extensive area of the burnt-out site, the company’s press office claims that "the goods were largely unaffected".





It is noted that this logistics centre in Voronezh had already been targeted by drones. In particular, the warehouse was hit on 23 July, though the damage was minor on that occasion.

Read more: Wildberries’ new logistics hub has been hit in Voronezh, and more than 40 facilities in occupied Crimea have come under attack, - Madyar

What is known about the Wildberries logistics complex

The Wildberries logistics complex in the village of Oleksandrivka became fully operational in November 2025.

According to the Voronezh Region Investment Promotion Agency, the facility covers an area of 152,900 square metres. The complex is designed to store over 90 million SKUs.

RVB, a joint venture between Wildberries and Russ, invested around 11 billion roubles in the construction of the logistics centre.

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