Su-27 pilots destroyed occupiers’ logistics route in Zaporizhzhia sector with aerial bomb. VIDEO
Crews of Su-27 fighter jets from the Ukrainian Air Force struck one of the enemy’s logistics routes in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
According to Censor.NET, the air strike targeted a road used by Russian forces to transport personnel and ammunition.
Footage shows an air bomb striking the road surface with pinpoint accuracy. The strike damaged the road, which will make it more difficult for the Russian military to use it in future.
The video was shared by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.
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