Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones: 110 targets shot down. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of September 11, Russia launched missiles and 129 attack drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down or neutralized 110 enemy targets.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Specifically, the enemy attacked:

Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from the Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea;

8 "Kalibr" sea-launched cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

6 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles launched from the airspace over the Black Sea;

129 Shahed-type strike UAVs (half of which are jet-powered), S8000 "Banderole" UAVs, and "Parodia"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel—Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and Gvardeyskoye—the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The main direction of the attack is the Odesa region.

Air Defense Operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 110 targets:

6 "Kalibr" cruise missiles;

1 S8000 "Banderole";

2 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-air missiles;

101 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types, as well as other types of drones.

Enemy missiles and attack UAVs were recorded striking 20 locations, and debris from downed targets was found at 4 locations

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