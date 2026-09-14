FPV drone from "Roniny" unit destroyed passenger car carrying ammunition for "Grad" MLRS in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO
Footage has been published online showing the effective work of Ukrainian drone operators on the Zaporizhzhia front.
According to Censor.NET, the ‘Roniny’ unit of the 65th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a vehicle belonging to the Russian occupiers, along with its ammunition.
The Russian invaders recklessly attempted to transport rocket rounds for the BM-21 ‘Grad’ system in the boot of an open-top car. However, the enemy’s logistical manoeuvre was spotted in time by Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance.
FPV drone operators caught up with and precisely struck the vehicle, along with its crew and the explosive cargo.
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