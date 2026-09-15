Fighters of 210th Regiment jointly with adjacent units destroy ruscists’ mortar position. VIDEO

Fighters of the 210th Separate Assault Regiment, working jointly with adjacent units and the Air Force of Ukraine, detected and struck a Russian military position.

Censor.NET reports that an airstrike destroyed an enemy mortar position and mortar, after which Ukrainian defenders conducted further reconnaissance.

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Following aerial reconnaissance, adjacent units provided the fighters with the coordinates of the remaining enemy equipment. Ukrainian troops then struck it with a Bohdana self-propelled artillery system and completely destroyed the ruscists’ position.

The fighters shared the video on their Telegram channel.

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