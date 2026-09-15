592 0
Fighters of 210th Regiment jointly with adjacent units destroy ruscists’ mortar position. VIDEO
Fighters of the 210th Separate Assault Regiment, working jointly with adjacent units and the Air Force of Ukraine, detected and struck a Russian military position.
Censor.NET reports that an airstrike destroyed an enemy mortar position and mortar, after which Ukrainian defenders conducted further reconnaissance.
Following aerial reconnaissance, adjacent units provided the fighters with the coordinates of the remaining enemy equipment. Ukrainian troops then struck it with a Bohdana self-propelled artillery system and completely destroyed the ruscists’ position.
The fighters shared the video on their Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password