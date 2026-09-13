Russian ’Gerbera’ shot down from helicopter: enemy UAV crashed into field and exploded. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing Defence Forces soldiers shooting down a Russian ‘Gerbera’ drone.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders struck the enemy UAV during an attack on one of the fronts.
After being shot down by a helicopter, the footage shows the Russian drone falling in the middle of a field and exploding.
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