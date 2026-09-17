Russia is testing NATO’s resolve but will not achieve its goal – Canadian Foreign Ministry

Russian provocations are testing NATO's resolve, but they will not achieve their goal. Canada has expressed solidarity with Denmark, Lithuania, and Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a post on the Canadian Foreign Ministry’s page on the social network X.

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"Over the past few days, a Russian warship threatened a Danish helicopter, NATO intercepted a drone over Lithuania, and Russia struck a passenger train near the Ukrainian-Polish border. Such provocations test our resolve, but they will not succeed in achieving their goals," the Foreign Ministry stated.

The ministry emphasized that "NATO defends the airspace of its allies." "Canada stands in solidarity with Denmark, Lithuania, and Ukraine. Our commitment to NATO and Ukraine is unwavering," the ministry stated.

What led up to this?

One of the Danish Armed Forces' helicopters was fired upon with signal flares while conducting a routine aerial photography mission of a Russian frigate that was in international waters near Gedser.

On the night of September 15, NATO fighter jets shot down a drone that had entered Lithuanian airspace. The drone entered the country from Belarus.

Read more: NATO has accused Russia of acting irresponsibly following firing of flares at Danish helicopter