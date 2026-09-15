NATO has accused Russia of acting irresponsibly following firing of flares at Danish helicopter
NATO has described the Russian frigate’s firing of signal flares at a Danish Armed Forces helicopter in international waters near Gedser as "irresponsible actions by Russia".
This was stated by NATO spokesperson Allison Hart to the Danish news agency Ritzau; she is quoted by TV2, as reported by Censor.NET.
NATO’s reaction
According to Hart, Denmark has informed its allies of an incident in which a Russian frigate fired signal flares at a Danish military helicopter.
"This is yet another irresponsible act by Russia, aimed at intimidating its allies. But Russia is not succeeding. We continue to defend our territory and continue to support Ukraine," said the NATO spokesperson.
Context
- As a reminder, Denmark summoned the Russian ambassador after a Russian frigate fired two signal flares at a Danish helicopter on 14 September. The Russian ambassador, however, blamed Denmark for the incident, claiming that it was the helicopter’s manoeuvres that had ‘provoked’ the Russian vessel.
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