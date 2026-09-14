Poland preparing response to Russian provocations, Sikorski says

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that the country is preparing for possible new provocations by Russia. According to him, Poland intends to strengthen measures to protect its population and amend its legislation.

He said this in a comment to Onet, Censor.NET reports.

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Poland prepares response to Russian provocations

Following Russian drone attacks near the Polish border, Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened a meeting involving ministers, armed forces commanders and representatives of the security services.

Sikorski called the meeting "thorough and serious." He noted that Poland sees an escalation by Russia.

According to the minister, Poland must respond in a way that will strengthen the country’s security.

"It was a very thorough, serious meeting, because we see that Russia is escalating the situation, and the Polish state will give it a serious response that will strengthen our security."

Read more: Putin is making same mistake as Third Reich - Sikorski

Sikorski expects new attacks near border

At the same time, Sikorski said it was too early to disclose details of the future measures. According to him, they concern, among other things, protecting the population and changes to legislation.

The minister also said that Poland was in the "grey zone" of a crisis situation. He noted that plans for various actions should emerge soon.

The Polish minister was asked whether attacks similar to the recent incidents near the Polish border could be repeated.

"I am afraid so, because Russia imagines that this is how it will intimidate us. And, of course, when it is heard, this reinforces its belief. But they are mistaken," the Polish minister said.

Read more: Polish Foreign Minister warns of danger posed by Putin: Sick man with gun is still man with gun

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