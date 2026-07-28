Polish Foreign Minister warns of danger posed by Putin: Sick man with gun is still man with gun

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has said that the current situation in Russia’s war against Ukraine is putting pressure on Russian dictator Putin.

As reported by Censor.NET, he made the statement in an interview with TVP World.

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Pressure growing and risks rising

Sikorski noted that the Russian economy was beginning to face serious difficulties. According to him, Russians can no longer pretend that the war is merely a limited operation.

He stressed that Putin’s capabilities had proved more limited than expected, although his intentions remain dangerous. The Polish foreign minister also believes that Putin lacks a realistic understanding of the situation.

Read more: Employee of Polish defence company killed in Russian strike on Kyiv region – media

Concerns over new dangerous steps

Sikorski warned that the difficult situation could push Putin towards risky actions. He stressed that there were concerns about the conflict potentially expanding westward.

"A sick man with a gun is still a man with a gun. That is precisely why we are spending so much money on defence: to convince Putin that any conflict with Poland would cost him even more than his criminal war against Ukraine," Sikorski noted.

Former Polish National Defence Minister Janusz Onyszkiewicz previously warned that Russia could soon carry out a false flag attack on Poland’s critical infrastructure in an attempt to shift responsibility to another party.

See more: Two men have been detained in Poland for beating local resident who came to defence of Ukrainian boy. PHOTO